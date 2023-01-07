Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW opened at $552.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $581.60 and a 200 day moving average of $540.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $612.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $591.00.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.