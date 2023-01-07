Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $331,000 Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,114 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $377,321,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,827,474 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $346,072,000 after buying an additional 2,385,605 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $270,468,000 after buying an additional 7,550,525 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,759,387 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $256,300,000 after buying an additional 202,155 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $7,657,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 6.1 %

FCX opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average is $32.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.97.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.