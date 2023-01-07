Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $87.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $61.45 and a one year high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $3.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

See Also

