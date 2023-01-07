Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 149,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 290,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 92,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM opened at $67.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.16. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $79.98.

