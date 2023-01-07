Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 120 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $2,125,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $88.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $191.73.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $27,532,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,673,623.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $27,532,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,673,623.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 815,772 shares of company stock valued at $84,558,735. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

