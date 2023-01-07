Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 200 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 39.2% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 15.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $1,593,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 12.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.01) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.42) to GBX 5,010 ($60.36) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,158.89.

NYSE DEO opened at $178.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $212.65.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

