Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of FBRT stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 58.30, a current ratio of 58.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -41.89%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

Further Reading

