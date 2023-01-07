Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Gap Down to $31.35

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.35, but opened at $30.22. Ventyx Biosciences shares last traded at $30.55, with a volume of 401 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.14). Research analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $114,429.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,888,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,120,284.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 276,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $8,035,682.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,564,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,395,254.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $114,429.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,888,593 shares in the company, valued at $491,120,284.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,173,293 shares of company stock valued at $35,610,353 over the last three months. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

