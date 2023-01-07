Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.81.

In other news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $178,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $178,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,416 shares in the company, valued at $678,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,710 shares of company stock worth $515,552 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Performance Food Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

