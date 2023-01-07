Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Stock Price Down 6%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.78. 234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 946,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altus Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Altus Power Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 9.66 and a quick ratio of 9.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -347.83 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64.

Institutional Trading of Altus Power

About Altus Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

