Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,854 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 346,512 shares.The stock last traded at $56.90 and had previously closed at $58.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRNO shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.90.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average of $58.08.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.95 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 65.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.48%.

Insider Transactions at Terreno Realty

In other news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $233,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,395.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 458,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,301,000 after buying an additional 59,331 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $396,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,401,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 120,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,394,000 after buying an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.