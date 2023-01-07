Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Shares Down 3.4%

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$23.23 and last traded at C$23.29. Approximately 76,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 607,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAAS has been the subject of several research reports. Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 21.51.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Pan American Silver

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 3,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.90, for a total value of C$82,485.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$476,846.70.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

