Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Shares Down 3.4%

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$23.23 and last traded at C$23.29. Approximately 76,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 607,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PAAS has been the subject of several research reports. Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
Pan American Silver Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 21.51.
Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling at Pan American Silver
In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 3,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.90, for a total value of C$82,485.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$476,846.70.
Pan American Silver Company Profile
Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.
