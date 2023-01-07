First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.51

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.51 and last traded at $31.59, with a volume of 231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group cut their price target on First Mid Bancshares to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Mid Bancshares to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

First Mid Bancshares Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $661.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.04). First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $65.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

Insider Transactions at First Mid Bancshares

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Beesley sold 1,000 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $32,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,265,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,445,000 after acquiring an additional 33,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

