Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Gap Down to $24.10

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.10, but opened at $23.08. Paycor HCM shares last traded at $23.14, with a volume of 658 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Paycor HCM Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 20.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.37 million.

In related news, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $170,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $170,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott David Miller bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $68,769.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,260.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 20,145 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,908,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,977,000 after acquiring an additional 178,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.