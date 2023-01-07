Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 81,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,926,773 shares.The stock last traded at $4.52 and had previously closed at $4.54.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.71.
Planet Labs PBC Stock Up 1.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27.
Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.
