Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 81,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,926,773 shares.The stock last traded at $4.52 and had previously closed at $4.54.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the third quarter worth about $173,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 175.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,887,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,702,000 after buying an additional 10,759,901 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter worth about $36,769,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth about $23,671,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,145,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,511,000 after acquiring an additional 81,445 shares during the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

