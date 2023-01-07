Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Gap Down to $11.42

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.42, but opened at $10.69. Definitive Healthcare shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 835 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.54 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. Analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 1,601.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after buying an additional 524,908 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,218,000 after purchasing an additional 314,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

See Also

