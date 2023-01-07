Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.20 and last traded at $29.24. Approximately 1,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 834,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Progyny Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.05, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Activity

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $205.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $209,428.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,832,343.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $209,428.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,832,343.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 34,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $1,367,147.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,957,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,741 shares of company stock worth $5,441,482 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,667,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,219,000 after acquiring an additional 236,406 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,852,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,949,000 after purchasing an additional 140,947 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 13.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,116,000 after buying an additional 429,385 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 15.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,506,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,904,000 after buying an additional 335,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,358,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,397,000 after buying an additional 181,625 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

