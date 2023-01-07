Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) PT Raised to $27.00 at Raymond James

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WNC. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Stock Up 4.4 %

WNC stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.70. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $655.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.00 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabash National

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $72,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,596,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $72,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,596,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $172,178.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,209,030.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,693 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wabash National by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,474,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 50,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,317,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,618,000 after acquiring an additional 76,963 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 9.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,476,000 after acquiring an additional 170,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,770,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,275,000 after acquiring an additional 40,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 5.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,361,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 65,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.