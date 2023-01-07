Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $56.63

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.63 and last traded at $56.94, with a volume of 209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on IBTX. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.50 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Independent Bank Group Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.07.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $160.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.09 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 31.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 538.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at $208,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

