Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.02. Approximately 2,508 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 412,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $2.60 to $1.90 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.17. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $466.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Further Reading

