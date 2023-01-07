HSBC (LON:HSBA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $568.00

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 568 ($6.84) and last traded at GBX 567.40 ($6.84), with a volume of 17760579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 543.50 ($6.55).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HSBA. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 725 ($8.73) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 770 ($9.28) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 755 ($9.10) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.40) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 682 ($8.22).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £113.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,184.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 496.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 508.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

About HSBC

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 40,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 479 ($5.77) per share, for a total transaction of £191,719.75 ($230,987.65).

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.