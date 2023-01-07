Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Bank of America

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

LW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.80.

Shares of LW opened at $99.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.36. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $100.22.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LW. TPG GP A LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 5,144,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $367,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,259 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 406.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,163,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,583 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 699.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,007,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,928,000 after purchasing an additional 881,080 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 674.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,759,000 after purchasing an additional 679,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 366.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,296,000 after purchasing an additional 429,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

