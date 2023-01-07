Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Gap Down to $16.70

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.70, but opened at $16.07. Green Dot shares last traded at $16.17, with a volume of 183 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDOT. Northland Securities cut their price target on Green Dot to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Green Dot from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Green Dot to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair downgraded Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Green Dot to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Green Dot Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $901.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Dot

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $337.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.52 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 3.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,128,000 after buying an additional 349,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,758,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,185,000 after buying an additional 202,042 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,842,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,641,000 after buying an additional 302,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,679,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,869,000 after buying an additional 276,636 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

