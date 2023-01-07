Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Upgraded to Buy by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $31.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $31.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.92.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $44.59 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $49.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.19). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,061,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,967 shares of company stock valued at $876,358 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

