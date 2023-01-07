Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Hits New 52-Week High at $101.64

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $101.64 and last traded at $101.43, with a volume of 1180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.28.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.61.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

