Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Hits New 52-Week High at $101.64

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $101.64 and last traded at $101.43, with a volume of 1180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.
Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Air Worldwide
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.
About Atlas Air Worldwide
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.