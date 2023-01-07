AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 84,027 Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 69,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 49,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $39.14 and a one year high of $50.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average is $45.55.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.