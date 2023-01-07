Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $225,000.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

PGHY opened at $19.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $21.35.

