AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,793 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,942 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 210.3% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $905,391 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

ZION has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $51.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

