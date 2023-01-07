AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 172,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,287,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.38% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLTR. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 178.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $26.20.

