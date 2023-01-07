Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $12.98 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $12,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 246,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,918,000 after acquiring an additional 37,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $308.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.55.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

