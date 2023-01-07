Raymond James & Associates Has $27.75 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 301,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,407 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $27,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 3.3 %

COF opened at $97.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $86.98 and a twelve month high of $162.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.35.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on COF. Barclays downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.75.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.