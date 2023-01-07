Raymond James & Associates Trims Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of Brown & Brown worth $27,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,481 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,598,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 879.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,031,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,165,000 after purchasing an additional 926,017 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,864,000 after purchasing an additional 725,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Brown & Brown by 431.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 814,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after acquiring an additional 661,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 3.1 %

BRO stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.