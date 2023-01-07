AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $305,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on WPC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

NYSE WPC opened at $80.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.95 and a 200-day moving average of $80.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.05%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.