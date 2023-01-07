AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 73,638 Shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,638 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 1.48% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLSC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,372,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,857 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 1,166.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average of $20.92. Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

