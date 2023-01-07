AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 284.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $113.00 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $144.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.62.

