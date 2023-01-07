AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,409 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Chubb by 76.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 36.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $228.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $230.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.59.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.91.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

