AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,977 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 245,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of BCE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 286,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 3,740.0% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BCE shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

BCE Stock Up 2.4 %

BCE stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.88. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. On average, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

BCE Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.