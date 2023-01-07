Raymond James & Associates Sells 50,705 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,705 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.59% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $28,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 363.9% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter.

PRFZ opened at $161.75 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $144.81 and a twelve month high of $191.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.502 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

