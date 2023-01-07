Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stake Raised by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after buying an additional 104,140 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $71.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.31. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

