AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,299 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SONY. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,098,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,444,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sony Group by 1,365.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 177,578 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,924,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 782,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,203,000 after buying an additional 114,096 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SONY shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Sony Group Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $81.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $127.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.87.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 9.05%. Research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

