Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 9,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 81,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Cowen boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.45.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $240.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 69.16%.

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,888 shares of company stock worth $15,037,403 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

