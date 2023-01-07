AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPWR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,623,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,318,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 370.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 887,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after buying an additional 698,844 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SunPower by 203.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 511,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in SunPower by 523.6% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 606,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 509,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $17.13 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. SunPower had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $469.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.84.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

