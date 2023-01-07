AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,030 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,177,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,504,000 after acquiring an additional 542,841 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,362,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,308,000 after acquiring an additional 247,587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,242,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,300,000 after acquiring an additional 128,219 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,590,000 after acquiring an additional 273,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 665,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after acquiring an additional 116,525 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

RPV stock opened at $82.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.46. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $88.97.

