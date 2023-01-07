AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,524 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Autodesk by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1,307.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $187.19 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $274.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.81 and a 200-day moving average of $199.21. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.43.

Insider Activity

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,278 shares of company stock worth $447,123. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

