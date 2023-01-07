Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Upgraded to “Speculative Buy” by Leede Jones Gab

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Leede Jones Gab from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading started coverage on Theratechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Theratechnologies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THTX opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $95.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Theratechnologies ( NASDAQ:THTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 63.59% and a negative return on equity of 474.37%. The business had revenue of $20.81 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THTX. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Theratechnologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 755,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Theratechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 33.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

