Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives C$9.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.31.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTS shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$4.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$954.84 million and a P/E ratio of 28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$3.60 and a 1 year high of C$11.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.27.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$603.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$614.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

