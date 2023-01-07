Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $13.42 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.52% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $13,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 23,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 85,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 38,575 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

XMMO opened at $75.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.30. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $68.22 and a twelve month high of $91.00.

