Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,350 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.39% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $13,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average is $31.07. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $39.33.

