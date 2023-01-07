Brokerages Set Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Target Price at C$11.25

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$7.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.33. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.29 and a 52 week high of C$11.61.

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$50.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$53.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1398036 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Senior Officer Erfan Kazemi-Esfahani sold 82,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.29, for a total value of C$598,523.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$534,823.56. In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Nolan Allan Watson bought 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.73 per share, with a total value of C$49,970.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,252,065 shares in the company, valued at C$8,426,397.45. Also, Senior Officer Erfan Kazemi-Esfahani sold 82,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.29, for a total value of C$598,523.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$534,823.56.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

