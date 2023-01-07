Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Basf from €67.00 ($71.28) to €61.00 ($64.89) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Basf from €59.00 ($62.77) to €57.00 ($60.64) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Basf Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $14.09 on Monday. Basf has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34.

Basf Company Profile

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.12 billion during the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Basf will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

